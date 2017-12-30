Antonio Conte, the boss of Chelsea Football Club has asserted that he wants his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and star forward Eden Hazard to renew their contracts and stay with the English Premier League club.

Both Courtois and Hazard have been highly linked with a move to Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window. According to reports by The Sun, the Spanish football giants have also clarified their interest in the Chelsea goalkeeper.

The 48-year-old Conte, however, feels it is important for the club to try and not to sell their best players.

"If you are in a great club and you trust the ambition of the club, it's right to stay," the Italian was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Friday.

"We are talking about two important players for us (Hazard and Courtois) and, for sure, it is important to continue with this type of player, especially if your ambition is to try and compete for something important.

"It's very important to try to improve your team, to strengthen your team, and not to sell the best players. But (on Hazard's new contract) these are private conversations between the player and the club," Conte added.