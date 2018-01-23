Cheese in the Trap movie has finally got its release date. The film will hit the screens in March 2018. Based on the Korean webtoon of the same name, Park Hae-jin will reprise his role as a rich heir with psychopathic tendencies while Hong Seol's role will be played by Oh Yeon Seo. In the television version, actress Kim Go-eun played the female lead.

Park Ki-woong will be seen as the short-tempered Baek In-ho while Yoo In-young will play the role of his younger sister Baek In-ha. Seol's two best friends will be Sandara Park as Jang Bo-ra and Kim Hyun-jin as Kwon Eun-taek.

Earlier in a fan meet, Hae-jin assured that the movie version will have unique thrilling scenes than the webtoon. He also added that fans will like the film version much more than the drama since he has a bigger share of the action.

The actor is currently busy with his next drama Four Men. Also in the star cast are After School's Nana, NU'EST's Ren, Lee Ki Woo, Kwak Si Yang veteran actors Park Geun Hyung, Kim Chang Wan, and So Hee Jung. The pre-filmed drama is a mystery thriller that revolves around a female detective who discovers the quadruple brothers of the man she loved. My Love From the Star fame Jang Tae Woo is calling the shots.

During the ice breaking session at the script reading, Park Hae-jin struggled to remember all the four character names that he is playing in the drama. The tricky situation cracked up the entire hall in laughter. "It's my first time to act four roles at a time. I've already planned how I'll act these roles out. My goal is to result in big effect with small changes," he said. He soon got into his characters and reflected deep professionalism. Park will play the roles of Jung Il-hoon, Chen, Dong Jin and Michael while Nana will be detective Yeo-rin.