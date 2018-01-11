The 32nd Golden Disc Awards Day 2 is being held today, January 11, 2018, at the KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) in Seoul.

On the second day, the ceremony is honoring the successful K-pop artists for digital album releases.

Sung Si Kyung and Kang Sora are hosting the second night of the awards ceremony.

Golden Disc Awards is an annual awards show organized by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of Korea.

The first 'Golden Disc Awards' ceremony was inaugurated in 1986 and it has grown to be one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in South Korea.

Celebs such as TWICE, Wanna One , Hwang Chi Yeoul, BTS, GOT7, NU'EST, IU and many more will be performing at the Golden Disc Awards 2018.

Check out how stars have slayed the 32nd Golden Disc Awards red carpet:

Hosts of the show Sung Si Kyung and Kang Sora

Super Junior

Ailee

EXO

Hwang Chi-yeul

NU'EST

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Monsta X

TWICE

Kim Tae-yeon

Check out the live streaming of the event here: 32nd Golden Disc Awards Day 2: Watch it LIVE here

Winners of the 32nd Golden Disc Awards Day 2 will be updated soon.