The first day of 32nd Golden Disc Awards ceremony which is for digital awards was held today (January 10, 2018) at KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) in Ilsan. The second day, which is for album awards, will be held on January 11 at the same place.

This is the second year that the event is being organized at the same venue.

Actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Sung Kyung hosted the first day of the awards ceremony while Kang Sora and Sung Si Kyung will host the second day of the event.

The very first 'Golden Disc Awards' ceremony was inaugurated in 1986 and it has grown to be one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in South Korea. It is an annual awards show organized by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of Korea.

Popular celebs like BTS, TWICE, Wanna One, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet and many more were present at the awards show.

Check out the stars slaying the red carpet.

Hosts of the event, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Sung Kyung

IU

WINNER

AKMU Suhyun

Red Velvet

BTOB

BLACKPINK

BTS

GFriend

TWICE

Hong Jong-hyun

G-Friend received the 'Best Female Group' Award at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards.

TWICE, BTS, Heize, Red Velvet, AKMU and BLACKPINK and more won Digital Bonsang Award at the awards ceremony.

The remaining list of the winners will be updated soon.

Watch the live streaming of the event below: