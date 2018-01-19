International Business Times, Singapore Edition
By
Bikash Rai
January 19, 2018 00:27 +08
Check out all the images of U.S President Donald Trump 's first year in office :
Washington, UNITED STATESPresident Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuter
Washington, UNITED STATESPresident Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuter
Hamburg, GermanyRussia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuter
President Donald Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuter
Without his protective glasses on, President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing with first lady Melania and son Barron at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reuter
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg Reuter
Washington, UNITED STATESSecretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reuter
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuter
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (R) listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reuter
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuter
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Reuter
