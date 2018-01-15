Indian skipper Virat Kohli (85 batting) waged a lone battle to lift the struggling visitors to 183 for five in their first innings on the second day of the second cricket Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park on Sunday, repots IANS.
The flamboyant Delhi right-hander hit eight fours in his unbeaten 16th half-century in Test cricket after India bowled out the hosts for 335 in their first innings in the morning session. Kohli and Hardik Pandya (11 batting) were at the crease as the umpires called for the end of day's play with India still 152 runs in arrear.
Check out all impressive images of two challenging teams:
Centurion: Indian captain Virat Kohli in action during the second day of the second Test match between South Africa and India at the Supersport park Cricket Ground in Centurion, South Africa on Jan 14, 2018. (Photo: IANS/BCCI)
Centurion: Vernon Philander of South Africa appeals for the wicket of Murali Vijay of India during the second day of the second Test match between South Africa and India at the Supersport park Cricket Ground in Centurion, South Africa on Jan 14, 2018. (Photo: IANS/BCCI) (IANS)
Centurion: Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrates fall of Vernon Philander's wicket during day 1 of the second Test match between South Africa and India at the Supersport Park Cricket Ground in Centurion, South Africa on Jan 13, 2018. (Photo: BCCI/IANS)
Centurion: Dean Elgar of South Africa in action during day 1 of the second Test match between South Africa and India at the Supersport Park Cricket Ground in Centurion, South Africa on Jan 13, 2018. (Photo: BCCI/IANS)
Cape Town: Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrates fall of AB de Villiers' wicket during day four of the first Test match between South Africa and India at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on Jan 8, 2018. (Photo: BCCI/IANS)
Centurion: Ishant Sharma of India in action during day 1 of the second Test match between South Africa and India at the Supersport Park Cricket Ground in Centurion, South Africa on Jan 13, 2018. (Photo: BCCI/IANS)
Cape Town: Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the presentation ceremony at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on Jan 8, 2018. (Photo: BCCI/IANS)
Cape Town: Cape Town: South African's celebrate fall of a wicket during day four of the first Test match between South Africa and India at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on Jan 8, 2018. (Photo: BCCI/IANS)
Dubai: Indian Blind Cricket Team at the inauguration of the 5th ODI Blind Cricket World Cup in UAE on Jan 7, 2018. (Photo: IANS)
Cape Town: The rain continues to fall in Cape Town during day three of the first Test match between South Africa and India at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on Jan 7, 2017. (Photo: BCCI/IANS)
