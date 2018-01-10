Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle have stepped out for their second official royal engagement together, visiting a community radio station in south Brixton, London. In fact, it was an awesome moment made by them on coming in public for the second time.

A small but committed crowd of royal watchers called out greetings and applauded as the royal couple arrived a short time ago, waving union jack flags, and clutching flowers and pictures of the pair.

Check it out all these impressive images of celebrities' second official visit on radio station Reprezent FM in London: