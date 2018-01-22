Passengers flying out of Changi Airport may soon have to spend between $10 and $15 extra as part of a new tax, The Straits Times reported on Sunday.

The tax, which could be imposed from later this year, is expected to be on top of the $34 departure charge, the report said citing unidentified sources.

Airports levy departure charge on passengers, which comprises of a passenger service fee, a security tax and a levy collected by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

The new hikes comes not only passengers, even fees for airlines, including parking and landing fees, are expected to increase by about 30 per cent, said the report.

The new tax will help pay for major works at terminal T5 and multiple upgrades at other terminals, according to the report.

Terminal 5 is part of the Changi East project being undertaken by Changi Airport Group to ensure that Changi Airport continues to have the capacity to meet growing passenger and airfreight traffic, and to consolidate Changi Airport's position as a premier global air hub.

The project includes the implementation of a three-runway system at Changi Airport, as well as the development of cargo complexes and other supporting aviation and ground transport infrastructure.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in the late 2020s.