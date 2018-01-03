Animated regular home appliances and gadgets are expected to be the prevailing trends at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Electronic firms are predicted to run the show with their smart hardware products powered by artificial intelligence.

"I think you are going to be overwhelmed by smart homes and voice--the voice speakers yelling at you in the convention center and up and down the (Las Vegas) Strip will be overwhelming," research firm NPD's Stephen Baker tells Hindustan Times.

Digital assistants of Google, Amazon, Samsung, Apple and Microsoft are likely to make their way to almost every home device, such as refrigerator and television, soon to keep up with the needs of consumers to get connected. The expert believes voice assistants will be leveraged more frequently as they hold the key for companies to understand the needs of the consumers.

"What happened is all the appliance and device guys gave up (on making their own isolated smart home systems) and instead are building an ecosystem in which pretty much everybody's devices will talk to Google or Amazon, or eventually Siri," notes Baker.

Non-profit Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Incorporated (IEEE) has a similar forecast, suggesting that the show floor at CES will be filled with deep integration of digital assistants into automobiles and robots.

"Personal assistant robots, as well as medical robots, are expected to be prevalent at the show, with the hopes of making it to the mainstream to improve our day-to-day lives," reads IEEE's predictions.

CES 2018 in Las Vegas is set to open on Tuesday, January 9.