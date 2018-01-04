In a collaboration designed to connect people more naturally with digital experiences, technology pioneers Meta Company, Ultrahaptics and ZeroLight today announced a new effort combining advanced augmented reality (AR), haptic feedback and real-time 3D visualization technologies. The three companies have created a holistic technological encounter, combining three of the five senses to redefine human interaction within the digital landscape.

Available to experience for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 9-12, in the Ultrahaptics booth (Sands Expo Center, Level 2, no. 42337), visitors will be able to intuitively touch and explore a virtual Pagani Huayra Roadster hypercar, set within their real-world environment, through the view of a Meta 2 AR development kit. The experience invites participants to configure the vehicle, feel the vibration of the V12 AMG engine, and suspend individual components of the car for further inspection.

"Touch is intrinsic to our understanding of the world and how we interact with it. This shouldn't be lost when we interact with digital media and virtual objects," said Anders Hakfelt, vice president, product and marketing, Ultrahaptics. "Ultrahaptics uses ultrasound to create tactile feedback on the hand, allowing you to explore and manipulate virtual objects and react to tactile cues without inhibiting natural movement. By stimulating contact with digital models, we can amplify the overall impact and response of each digital interaction."

The accessibility of the concept acts as a beacon for the future of interactive experiences, allowing totally natural interaction with a highly detailed product model.

"The vision behind Meta is to deliver a machine that acts as an extension of the body, allowing us to intuitively create, communicate and collaborate in a natural way," said David Oh, head of developer relations for Meta. "We are working closely with our partners using the Meta 2 Development Kit to deliver such experiences through augmented reality today, while defining what the future of computing will look like in the years to come."

"Brands are continuing to reinvent the way they engage customers through digital experiences. ZeroLight's high fidelity visualization software harnesses the full potential of cutting-edge hardware, bringing products to life in stunning detail through cohesive, personal experiences. Such quality enables the clear perception and understanding of virtual vehicles, allowing for more informed decision making," said Joseph Artgole, associate marketing director, ZeroLight.

About Meta

Born in NYC and raised in Silicon Valley, Meta has been defining the field of AR since the company's inception in 2012. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Meta was selected by Y Combinator (YC13) for seed funding. Meta entered the marketplace with the first see-through glasses that allowed wearers to move and manipulate 3D content intuitively, using natural hand interactions. With the launch of the groundbreaking Meta 2 Development Kit in 2016, Meta is once again redefining the market and delivering a new generation of Natural Machines™ that will become a healthy, vital extension of who we are. Learn more at www.metavision.com.

About Ultrahaptics

Ultrahaptics is the global leader in mid-air haptics technology and solutions. The company has developed technology that enables interactivity and tactile feedback for mid-air buttons, gestures, and virtual objects without the need to wear accessories or contact surfaces. The technology projects directional localized ultrasonic energy to represent the tactile experience of touching specific shapes and objects. Ultrahaptics' solutions enrich user experiences across a wide range of applications by making them more immersive, safe and engaging. For more information about Ultrahaptics, please visit: http://ultrahaptics.com/

About ZeroLight

ZeroLight is the market leading omnichannel visualization platform for the automotive industry. Pioneering real-time 3D solutions for retail, online and asset creation. ZeroLight empowers OEMs and agencies to sell smarter and engage customers with interactive product experiences that enhance the buying process. For more information about the company, visit zerolight.com