Representational picture of Xuefeng Chen of China operating a Kudrone drone using an iPhone during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas Reuters

Considered the SuperBowl for global consumer electronics and consumer technology, The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, widely known as the International CES, is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies.

This technology trade show happens every January in Las Vegas. At the recent International Consumer Electronics Show (International CES), thousands of exhibitors participated, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies across 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space.

Check out the following impressive images that have been showcased in the month of January:

Technicians set up a display in the lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center in preparation for the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2018 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Panasonic MAJ7 massage chair
Las Vegas, UNITED STATESAttendees try out the Panasonic MAJ7 massage chair. REUTERS/Steve Marcus Reuter
UNITED STATESSony's Aibo robotic dogs are displayed during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, UNITED STATESSony's Aibo robotic dogs are displayed during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus Reuter
Avatarmind's iPal Smart AI Robots
Avatarmind's iPal Smart AI Robots, designed to be companions for children and elderly, perform calisthenics... Reuter
Autonomous motorcycle-riding humanoid robot
Las Vegas, UNITED STATESA MOTOBOT autonomous motorcycle-riding humanoid robot. REUTERS/Steve Marcus Reuter
UNITED STATESJohn Cummins, sales and marketing senior vice president for DisplayLin
Las Vegas, UNITED STATESJohn Cummins, sales and marketing senior vice president for DisplayLink, demonstrates the company's DisplayLink XR reference design with a wireless virtual reality game. REUTERS/Steve Marcus Reuter
Buddy robot by Blue Frog roams the floor during the opening event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas, UNITED STATESA Buddy robot by Blue Frog roams the floor during the opening event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Rick Wilking Reuter
Flying Dino ride using a Samsung VR headset
Las Vegas, UNITED STATESA showgoer tries out the Flying Dino ride using a Samsung VR headset. REUTERS/Rick Wilking Reuter