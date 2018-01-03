Blue Frog Robotics, the creator of "BUDDY" – one of the most advanced home, education and entertainment robots, formalizes today a new round of funding, finalized last November.

The round was led by Fenox Venture Capital, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital fund. Other investors include entrepreneurs like Benoit de Maulmin, Co-founder of Infogrames, and Gilles Benhamou, Founder of Asteelflash.

BUDDY has been receiving strong interest not only from Europe but also from all over the world. Fenox Venture Capital has connected Blue Frog Robotics with some of its corporate limited partners, such as Sega Sammy Holdings, a multinational video game developer and publisher, and CAC Holdings, a system development and integration company from Japan. The funding will be used for the industrialization and market launch of BUDDY robots in 2018.

The company also announced the appointment of Benoit de Maulmin as President of the Supervisory Board, while Rodolphe Hasselvander will serve as the President of the Management Board. The company also welcomed Fenox Venture Capital's CEO and General Partner, Anis Uzzaman, as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Furthermore, Blue Frog Robotics reinforced its team with the recruitment of Yves Bléhaut, former Senior VP of Atari, as Head of Partnerships; Salim Azouzi, former Sales Director of Robopolis, as Head of Sales; as well as Delphine Lefebvre, former Project Manager of AirInov, as Project Manager; and Marc Gourlan, former Managing Director of Maxdata, as Product Manager.

Alexander Partners SAS (Alex Carré de Malberg and Charles-Edouard Marcelle-Chevallier) will continue to act as the financial advisor of Blue Frog Robotics.

At CES 2018, to be held in Las Vegas, Blue Frog Robotics will unveil their soon-to-be-released beloved robot, awarded as CES®2018 Best of Innovation product. You will find Blue Frog Robotics at: