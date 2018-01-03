Avido today launched the award-winning WiBa dual-charging wireless power system.

Place the power bank on the charging pad to charge it wirelessly, then set your phone on top of the power bank and watch as both charge simultaneously. When on the go, take the power bank to wirelessly charge your smartphone, simply by placing the phone on top of the power bank - no cables needed.

The charging pad and power bank both rapidly power all Qi-compatible devices, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Note 8, and Galaxy S8. WiBa can charge your smartphone up to 2 times. Built-in LED status lights make it easy to see the remaining power level. The charging pad can also directly charge any Qi-compatible device while at home or on the go.

WiBa wireless charging system will be demonstrated from January 9-12, 2018, at the Consumer Electronics Show, Booth #32012, South Hall 3, Las Vegas Convention Center.

WiBa wireless charging system includes:

Powerful and thin 5,000mAh portable power bank with built-in wireless charging

Qi-compatible, fast charge wireless charging pad

USB-C cable and QC 3.0 AC adapter

Optional slip-proof magnetic phone plate

"We set out to craft a wireless charging system without compromise," said Kevin Lance, Avido founder and president. "WiBa seamlessly combines the best wireless charging technology for the home or office with the portability of a wireless charging power bank, all without the hassle of cables. There's simply nothing like it on the market today."

WiBa retails for $99.95 and is expected to ship February 2018. For more information and to pre-order, visit: www.avidopower.com/WiBa