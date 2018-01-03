The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES, today announced its 5G Mobile Innovation keynote. The keynote will be moderated by SDxCentral Editor-in-Chief Sue Marek and feature Baidu Vice Chairman, Group President and COO Dr. Qi Lu; Qualcomm Incorporated President Cristiano R. Amon; and Verizon EVP, President of Global Networks and CTO Hans Vestberg.

The keynote titled Mobile Innovation - How 5G Will Enable the Future, will focus on innovations which will be enabled by a successful global roll-out of 5G networks, such as: self-driving vehicles, breakthroughs in healthcare and smart cities, AR/VR applications for commercial and consumer use, content and entertainment opportunities, IoT data applications and more. This keynote will take place at 10 AM Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom.

"CES is where the entire connected, mobile ecosystem comes together. The impact of 5G is groundbreaking and will accelerate innovation in all of the technologies we showcase at CES, from smart home and appliances, drones and robotics to self-driving vehicles and smart city technologies," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. "CES is at the forefront of showcasing how the future of connectivity is extending beyond the mobile industry. This combination of communication industry leaders joining forces on the CES keynote stage will present us with a global perspective into how 5G is catalyzing growth and binding together our physical and digital worlds."

CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will run from Jan. 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev. Please check the CES Keynote page regularly for updates on the keynote schedule.