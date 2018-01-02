AI chip maker in Silicon Valley Gyrfalcon Technology has announced the launch of its Laceli AI Compute Stick after Intel Movidius announced its deep learning Neural Compute Stick in July of 2017.

With the company's first ultra-low power, high performance AI processor Lightspeeur 2801S, the Laceli AI Compute Stick runs a 2.8 TOPS performance within 0.3 Watt of power, which is 90 times more efficient than the Movidius USB Stick (0.1 TOPS within 1 Watt of power), claimed the startup.

Powered by a special AI Processor, Laceli can be used in applications such as image and video recognition, natural speech understanding, natural language processing, and day-to-day AI applications, which will be showcased for the first time at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Lightspeeur is based on Gyrfalcon Technology's APiM architecture, which uses memory as the AI processing unit, thus eliminating the huge data movement that results in high power consumption, said the company in a statement. The architecture features true, on-chip parallelism, in situ computing, and eliminates memory bottlenecks. It has roughly 28,000 parallel computing cores and does not require external memory for AI inference, claimed the company.

The standard USB 3.0 Stick can be connected to a range of devices such as PCs, laptops and mobile phones, and can enhance their image-based deep learning capabilities. With Caffe and TensorFlow support, the Stick enables various application development backgrounds.