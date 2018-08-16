After a lot of hide-and-seek, Priyanka Chopra showed off her enormous engagement ring which does indicate her confirmation about her engagement with Nick Jonas.

The Quantico actress flaunted her ring in a selfie taken with Raveena Tandon at Manish Malhotra's bash on August 14.

In the picture, the actress is seen to have her left arm wrapped around Tandon showing off her ring in both pictures that was uploaded by Tandon captioned, "Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!"

The sparkling ring Nick picked out to propose Priyanka with is a customised Tiffany & Co cushion cut diamond with tapered baguettes, according to People magazine.

Priyanka and Nick have been dating for over two months now. Nick supposedly proposed to Priyanaka on July 31st as she celebrated her 36th birthday. Even though the Baywatch actress has been keeping mum on the subject for quite some time, Nick confirmed their engagement by saying "Thanks, man" to a fan who congratulated him at a recent launch event of his new perfume in the US as reported by US Weekly.

Priyanka spoke about keeping her personal life to herself and that she needed to defend her choices to anyone in a recent event. "My entire life—my personal life—is not for public consumption," she said. "Ninety per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent is for me. I'm a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself", she said.

The lovebirds have met each other's family members too! Priyanka met Nick's brothers and other relatives at one his cousin's wedding whereas Nick came down all the way from India to meet Priyanka's family, her mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth.

A source told DNA India that Priyanka is planning a party to celebrate her engagement with family and friends and has also sent out invitations to her near and dear ones telling them to keep their calendars free on August 18.