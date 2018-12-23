International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 8's launch
IBTimes SG Desk
December 23, 2018 15:57 +08
Fifty years ago on Dec. 21, 1968, Apollo 8 launched from Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center at 7:51 a.m. EST. Frank Borman commanded the crew of the Apollo 8 lunar orbit mission. James Lovell served as command module pilot and William Anders was the lunar module pilot. Apollo 8 was the first crewed Saturn V launch. Apollo 8 was supposed to be a test flight to simulate atmospheric re-entry from the Moon but never meant to go there. But then the Soviet Union successfully launched two successful uncrewed lunar missions -- Zond 5 and 6 -- and NASA's plans changed. The rest, as they say, is history.
