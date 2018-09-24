Katla, a giant volcano in Iceland is apparently showing signs of an imminent eruption. This volcano is a close neighbour to Eyjafjallajokull which erupted in 2010 causing disruptions in worldwide air travel.

As Katla's cone is hidden beneath a gigantic glacier on a 5000 feet peak, it is quite difficult for experts to monitor its activities. However, using airborne measurement techniques, a team of researchers from Britain and Iceland recently found that Katla is releasing carbon dioxide vigorously and the increased rate of carbon dioxide indicates that the magma chambers of Katla are getting filled quickly, and could result in an imminent eruption.

An eruption is overdue

Evgenia Ilyinskaya, a research fellow at Institute of Geophysics and Tectonics at Leeds University revealed that an eruption is already overdue to Katla. In 1918, Katla last erupted and as per its history, the previous eruptions took place every 50 years on average.

Evgenia and team's study report published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters reveals that Katla is releasing carbon dioxide between 12 and 24 kilotons.

"Through high-precision airborne measurements and atmospheric dispersion modelling, we show that Katla, a highly hazardous subglacial volcano which last erupted 100 years ago, is one of the largest volcanic sources of CO2 on Earth, releasing up to 5% of total global volcanic emissions," wrote the researchers in the study report.

A threat to air travel?

Even though chances of a possible eruption in the near future is high, experts could not predict the approximate time when the catastrophe will take place.

"There is no way of telling when it will erupt, just that it will," said Sarah Barsotti, co-ordinator for volcanic hazards at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, The Sunday Times reports.

Barsotti also hinted that an intense eruption could affect the air travel. As per Barsotti, the impact of the eruption on air travel will be dependent on the intensity of the explosion and the direction of winds during the time of the eruption.