Turner Asia Pacific, the global media giant behind Cartoon Network is all set to launch a themed cruise ship featuring popular Cartoon Network characters this year in partnership with the cruise management company Oceanic Group.

On Thursday, the media company said in a press release that the 11-deck cruise liner Cartoon Network Wave is the first cruise to undergo a "full Cartoon Network transformation".

ALSO READ: First-ever permanent Pokémon cafe to open at Takashimaya store in Tokyo

The dream cruise, which will start its maiden voyage from its home port Singapore in late 2018, as a capacity of over 2,000 people with 11 guest decks. Apart from this, there will be 800 cabins and suites, including two triplex - or three-storey - suites.

"Turner is always looking at new ways to bring our characters to life -- and Cartoon Network Wave will be their home on the high seas," Ricky Ow, President of Turner Asia Pacific said. "The ship has remarkable potential to offer our existing fans a truly unique immersive experience, as well as create new ones. We couldn't be more excited by the partnership with Oceanic Group in jointly creating a world first."

According to Turner, the ship is inspired by characters from iconic shows such as Adventure Time, Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears and Ben 10. It will have a variety of diverse entertainment, activity and recreation features, as well as retail and food and beverage options.

The press release added that the planned attractions include a Johnny Bravo-themed alfresco burger bar called Bravo's Place, a Toonix pool and a rope adventure park.

Cartoon Network Wave, which will be docked at Singapore Cruise Centre, will offer three-day, five-day and seven-day cruises, with the longest cruise travelling to four destinations around the region. Oceanic Group has marked 12 other destinations in the Asia-Pacific apart from Singapore, including Thailand, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

Oceanic Group's Chief Executive Daniel Chui said that the partnership with Turner represents the company's commitment to capitalise on Asia's growing cruise travel market. "A homegrown cruise project, Cartoon Network Wave heralds the start of a new vacation experience for cruise-goers in Asia where cruise travel meets personalised journeys through experiential story-telling," Chui said.

"With Singapore's position as a cruise hub in Asia, we believe it is only fitting that we dive right in and ride the surging tide of this passenger cruise wave," he added

According to the Cartoon Network Wave website, the starting price for bookings is US$150 (S$200) per night. The online bookings for Cartoon Network Wave will start later this year. For more information regarding dates and itineraries for its routes, people can visit the official website of Cartoon Network Wave (www.cartoonnetworkwave.com).