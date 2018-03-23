Spain's Carla Suarez, ranked 23rd in the WTA, lost to China's Yafan Wang in the second round of the Miami Open tennis tournament 7-5, 6-3 here.

Carla, the finalist in Miami in 2015 was on Thursday leading 5-3 in the first set, but lost four games in a row to the Chinese, who is ranked No. 117 in the world, reports Efe.

In the second set, the Spanish lost her serve in the second game, extended her negative streak to six consecutive games, but managed to make a "counter-break" that gave hope of a recovery.

However, equality was again broken in the eighth game, which allowed the Chinese to go 5-3 and finalise her victory.

After the match Suarez blamed her defeat on being physically drained out.

"Physically I was not well, a little tired, maybe it was a little hot," she said.

In the next round, Wang will face American Alison Riske, who beat French Caroline Garcia, the seventh seed, 6-3, 6-1. (IANS)