Singer Cardi B, whose "Bodak Yellow" music video is a hit, had a scary moment as she was nearly mauled by a cheetah while filming it.

The video's director Picture Perfect has made the revelation in an interview, reports people.com.

"Bodak Yellow" was shot in Dubai.

"We actually got this cheetah from a Sultan out there. I didn't know how hard it was gonna be to get a cheetah out there. We shot this scene (which) we didn't use, and he attacked Cardi in that scene," Picture Perfect said.

In the raw footage, the rapper can be seen standing a few feet away from the cheetah, holding him on a leash and rapping her verse. Then, the animal turns its head and hisses at her.

"No no no, come hold him," Cardi B is seen telling the crew as she appears to be frightened.

Nevertheless, Cardi B and the director found a way to film a cheetah scene for the final cut.

"We got her spirits back up... and this cheetah right here is not the other cheetah from the other scene," Picture Perfect said.

"This cheetah right here he's eaten about six pounds of deer meat at this time, and he's just calm," he said.