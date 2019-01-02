Is Captain Marvel taking a leaf out of Aquaman's workout book? Brie Larson who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU posted a video of her workout in which she can be seen rock climbing. Now another famous superhero has the same routine for his workout, Aquaman himself.

Rock climbing has been a part of Jason Momoa's workout routine for quite a while now. The Aquamanactor whose movie is a worldwide hit has videos of him climbing rock walls in insane ways. And now it seems like his rival from the MCU has adapted the popular workout into her routine as well. Well, superheroes do think alike after all.

It is being reported that the 29-year-old actress posted a video on Twitter, which she captioned, 'My self-tape for the role of Spider-Man?' She added that the 'narration' in the video comes from Jason Walsh, a celebrity trainer who has worked with John Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Alison Brie.

The video shows Larson climbing up a rock-climbing wall with ease before hanging upside down from the handholds on the wall's ceiling.

The 'narration' by Walsh included words of encouragement like, 'Yeah,' 'Good' and 'Nice,' before laughing and stating, 'Holy s**t, are you kidding me,' when she saved herself from falling.

Brie Larson's dismount could have gone smoother as she almost made it down the other side, when she slipped and tumbled to the soft mat below, expressing her playful frustration by stating, 'Dammit.'

We don't know if Larson was training for another movie, or just climbing for fun, but she's poised to have a massive year in 2019. The actress will reportedly be starring in two blockbuster movies in 2019, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. You can check out the video here: