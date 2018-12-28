Avengers: Endgame is surely going to have several heart-wrenching sequences, like the supposed death of Tony Stark and Captain America. The film is still a couple of months away from its official release, and fans from around the world are getting anxious to know more and more about their favourite superheroes. Earlier today, a new fan art surfaced online which shows the demise of Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

An acclaimed digital artist recently released a fan art image showing how Captain America's death could play out in Avengers: Endgame. In the released picture, Captain is shown lying dead in the snow with blood covering the topmost of his surrounding. He is holding his iconic shield on one hand and a photo of Peggy Carter in the watch chain on the other. At the same time, just above his head, there is a footprint of someone bigger than him imprinted on the ice, maybe Mad Titan Thanos?

Well, this is not an official image as mentioned above. But it has made many to believe that Avengers: Endgame is going to be the last Marvel film where fans will get to see Chris Evans portraying the iconic role.

Apart from this fanart image, there are multiple theories swirling around Steve Rogers' death in Avengers: Endgame. One theory, in particular, suggests that just like Captain America: The First Avengers, even in Avengers 4, Steve Rogers will somehow crash his plane in order to save what's remain in the Universe. Another theory suggests that both Tony Stark and Steve Rogers are going to be just another casualty in the upcoming Marvel superhero movie.

Whatever the case is, Avengers 4 could be the last Marvel movie that will feature both Robert Downey Jr. and Steve Rogers. As recently reported, Robert Downey Jr.'s contract is reportedly coming to an end with Marvel. At the same time, actor Chris Evans has also teased his fans of not reprising the role of Captain America in future movies.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least," Evans wrote. On Twitter. "Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Chris Evans later clarified the tweet by stating that "regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing."

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019.