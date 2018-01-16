The iFunBox app is a multimedia file manager for iOS that allows users to browse through the files, search and preview files. However, this app is exclusively available for jailbroken iPhone and iPad devices.

Disappointing it may be, developers of the application have not made it available to regular iOS device owners until now. The good news is, there are several file managers available out there. IBTimes Singapore makes a roundup of the best iFunBox alternatives for you to install without jailbreak.

TouchCopy

If you're the type who constantly transfers music from one device to another, TouchCopy is all you need. Formerly known as iPodCopy, this app also allows you to copy playlists, iBooks, messages, contacts, videos, photos, song data and more.

It is also available for Windows, Mac and Android devices. For iOS, it now supports the latest firmware versions.

iExplorer

The iExplorer app can do pretty much what TouchCopy can. With its simple and user-friendly interface, navigating around the app is straightforward and less hassle.

As its old Awesome Files name suggests, the app allows you to transfer your files, photos, or music from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to your Mac or PC in a very time-efficient manner. It is also one of the few available file managers that enable users to orchestrate their documents accordingly.

Syncios Manager

Free yet mighty, the Syncios Manager app is a mobile management software more than anything else. From contacts to call logs to text messages to apps, it's all you would ever want to get to make transfers of files more flexible.

Its easy-to-navigate interface is very intuitive, perhaps the most advanced of its kind. It also allows you create backups of app from your iPhone, iPad or iPod to your PC.