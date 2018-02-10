Georgian College of Ontario, Canada has decided to cancel a three-year diploma college in homeopathy after facing opposition from the public, doctors, and scientists in the country. Students who are already enrolled in the program will be given a chance to withdraw or transfer to any other program.

"In light of the recent response from our local community and beyond and in consideration of our students, Georgian College has made the decision to cancel the homeopathy program," said the Georgian College in a statement issued.

The plans of Georgian College to start the three-year diploma course in homeopathy received widespread criticisms since the date of its announcement. Dr. Chris Giorshev, the chairman of the Ontario Medical Association section on chronic pain openly expressed his views against homeopathy by calling it a pseudoscience. He even wrote a letter to Georgian's board of directors and president to cancel the program with immediate effects.

He also expressed his worries and stated that there would be a huge decline in public health if people start believing homeopathy is legit.

"We see people, they have the flu and they're sick and I ask, 'Did you get a flu shot?' and they say, 'My homeopath gave me a flu shot,' and I think, 'Well, you actually didn't get anything," said Giorshev, reports CBC Canada.

Experts in modern medicine consider homeopathic medicines as pure sugar pills and claim that these medications will not be effective in treating serious and chronic conditions.

Homeopathy was developed by Samuel Hahnemann in 1796. This pseudoscience works on a principle named 'water memory'. According to homeopathy, a substance that causes the symptoms of disease in a healthy individual will cure similar symptoms in ill people. However, no clinical trials have been conducted so far to substantiate the efficiency of homeopathic medicines so far.