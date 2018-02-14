Canada claimed the first Winter Olympics curling mixed doubles title after beating Switzerland 10-3 here on Tuesday.

Canada's Lawes/Morris, both Olympic champions, were on fire here in PyeongChang Games and have beaten Switzerland 7-2 in the round robin session, reports Xinhua.

The pair opened the match with a 2-0 lead but was levelled by the Swiss in the second end.

The third end turned out to be a decisive one, during which Swiss player Rios mishandled three shots consecutively and handed four easy points to the Canadians.

"I just couldn't bring my best game today. I don't know why just yet. I have to figure it out," said Rios after the match.

"They deserved to win, they are the better team. Jenny and I will regroup and we will be back," he added.

The Swiss managed to retrieve one point in the fourth end, but the Canadians, continuing the winning momentum, gained four more points in the next two ends and sealed the game early.

"We trained very hard to make sure we come out on fire and not super tight and I think that's how we came out today," said Morris after the match.

"I think this game of mixed doubles is just fantastic. It's something that everyone back in Canada should try. It's fast-paced, athletic, a lot of fun," he said.

Source: IANS