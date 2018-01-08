The Premier League runaway league leaders Manchester City are facing their biggest test of the season so far...in a series of challenges against current European Rugby champions, Saracens, to see if both teams can overcome the odds as stakes continue to rise during the series.

Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Danilo lead the line for City, whilst Jamie George, Schalk Burger, Ben Spencer and Richard Barrington represent the Sarries. Ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given and former Saracens player Jim Hamilton act as captains for their respective teams.

Created by bookmaker and gaming company, Betsafe, with support from their UK agencies Fuse and Pretty Green, the content series contains a number of challenges include aiming kicks into a 20m high crane, taking shots at goal in the face of a wind machine, and catching balls through a wall of smoke.

In the first episode, 'The Drop', the Manchester City players are tasked with controlling balls of different shapes and sizes that have been dropped from nearly 20ft and trapping them into a tiny marked out space to complete the challenge.

