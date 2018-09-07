The entire fandom of Marvel Cinematic Universe went gaga when they got to see the first look of Captain Marvel. This would apparently be the first time when a female superhero will lead an entire film.

That being said, her presence has also made many fans to come up with several theories as to how she will affect the upcoming Avengers 4 and more importantly, how she is finally going to help the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. At the same time, resurrecting all those Avengers who disappeared at the end of Infinity Stone.

Before we dig into how Captain Marvel will help Avengers in the untitled sequel to Infinity Wars, let us understand who she is actually is and what are her real powers. The fictional superhero Carol Danvers first appeared in 1968 as an officer in the United States Air Force and a colleague of the Kree superhero Mar-Vell. When her DNA was fused with Mar-Vell's during an explosion, she received superhuman powers.

Carol Danvers initially had superhuman strength, stamina, flight, resistance to poisons. She could also tap the energy of a "white hole" and even manipulate stellar energies. She can also fly at roughly six times the speed of sound. She has been labelled as Marvel's biggest female hero and quite possibly "Marvel's mightiest Avenger." It would not be wrong to assume that to defeat Thanos, the Avengers might need her help.

The first released glimpses of Captain Marvel, made many fans to speculate on the future of Avengers from hereon. The theories are pilling up and are getting pretty wild as hours are passing. According to comicbooks.com, here are few such theories that are making around on the internet.