According to the book 'Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne' by Christopher Anderson, Camilla did not see Kate fit to be a part of the royal family. Camilla felt Kate was "pretty, but rather dim" and "too lowly".

Camilla has allegedly asked Prince Charles to talk William out of marrying Kate. Well, her wish did come true when Kate and William briefly broke up in 2007 after being together for six years. The book claims that Camilla said their break up was a 'wise' decision.

Although Camilla and Kate get along well now, the duo had a very rocky start to their relationship, according to the book. The author also alleges that Camilla was jealous of the relationship of Kate and William. She apparently felt the two were getting all the limelight and attention, eclipsing her and Charles.

Kate and Willliam met when they were studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Their relationship flourished for six years before their breakup. In an interview following their engagement announcement, William opened up about why the couple split.

"We were both very young, we were both at university, and we were both finding ourselves as such, being different characters. We were both trying to find our own way with a bit of space, we were growing up and then it worked out for the better."

Kate felt that their breakup was a difficult period for her. But looking back, it made her into a much stronger person. "You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger. And I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time, looking back on it," she said according to express.co.uk.