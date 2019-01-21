A team of researchers at the Behavioural and Clinical Neuroscience Institute at the University of Cambridge has successfully developed a brain training app that improves the user's concentration. In their study report, researchers revealed that this new app will emerge as a welcome antidote to combat the daily distractions which people face in this busy world.

The research report, published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioural Neuroscience, revealed that the effectiveness of the game has been proven scientifically after proper test and research.

The new game has been named 'Decoder' and researchers revealed that playing this app for at least eight hours over one month has drastically improved the attention and concentration of the user. Researchers also added that playing this game will activate a frontal-parietal network in the brain and it is the main reason behind the elevated attention.

During the study, researchers divided 75 healthy young adults into three groups. Out of these three groups, one group was asked to play Decoder, while the second group was given Bingo game. The third group did not receive any game. Further analysis revealed that people who played Decoder possessed improved attention when compared to people who played Bingo.

"Many people tell me that they have trouble focussing their attention. Decoder should help them improve their ability to do this. In addition to healthy people, we hope that the game will be beneficial for patients who have impairments in attention, including those with ADHD or traumatic brain injury. We plan to start a study with traumatic brain injury patients this year," said Professor Sahakian, a researcher who took part in the study, Eurekalert.org reports.

Dr George Savulich, another researcher who was part of the study revealed that this most of the brain training apps now available on the market are not supported by rigorous scientific evidence. He also added that Decoder is such an effective evidence-based game that will improve the cognition of people.

"Many brain training apps on the market are not supported by rigorous scientific evidence. Our evidence-based game is developed interactively and the game's developer, Tom Piercy, ensures that it is engaging and fun to play. The level of difficulty is matched to the individual player and participants enjoy the challenge of the cognitive training," added Savulich.

A few weeks back, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley had developed a neurostimulator that works like the human brain's pacemaker. After developing this device, researchers revealed that this new gadget could help people treat diseases like epilepsy and Parkinson's.