The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has increased to 78 and as per the authority, more than 1000 people were still missing.

As per Butte County Sheriff's Office, till Saturday evening as a result of the 149,000-acre Camp Fire in Northern California, that started on November 8 almost 9700 homes were destroyed and 76 people died.

Woolsey Fire, the second fire incident in Southern California started northwest of Los Angeles on the same day and has been moving toward the Pacific Coast. This is responsible for killing at least two people and destroyed 483 structures.

Washington Post reported, that the Camp Fire covers an area north of state capital Sacramento that is the size of Chicago. As per the firefighters, slightly more than 50 per cent of the fire has been contained.

US President Donald Trump visited fire-damaged areas in Northern and Southern California on Saturday. After the tour, he said that it was "very sad to see, but we're all going to work together".

Even though all three fire outbreaks were considered to be more related to a record drought, high winds and a result of climate change, Trump criticized forest-management decisions that he suggested were at least partly to blame for the disaster.

He also drew wide criticism for a tweet last week while blaming the devastating fires on "gross mismanagement" of California timberlands and threatening to hold back federal funding from the Democrat-led state.

However, the president has provided a reassuring note, stating that "you've got the federal government" at the ready.