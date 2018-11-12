Authorities stated that the death toll from the wildfires in California has increased to 31 and more than 300,000 people forced to evacuate from their homes across the US state. Many Hollywood celebrities also lost their home in the raging California wildfire.

CNN reported that among 31 victims of this incident, 29 died in Northern California's Camp Fire while two died in Southern California's Woolsey Fire.

The Camp Fire, which is the most destructive blaze in the state's history and largest of the three, erupted, on Thursday, November 8. The eruption took place 90 miles (140 kilometres) north of Sacramento, Calif.

NASA stated, till November 9, 10 am the blaze had consumed 70,000 acres of land and was 5 percent contained, or surrounded by a barrier.

The wildfire destroyed an estimated 6,700 buildings, most of which were homes. State and local authorities have closed several major highways, including portions of Highway 191. They also ordered immediate evacuations in several towns, including Concow and Paradise, where the fatal fire burned through the town.

The agency, Cal Fire said that at least 110 people were still missing and there is a possibility of a higher death toll.

While the Woolsey fire in Southern California has spread to 83,275 acres and was 10 per cent contained, up from 5 per cent the night before, Hill Fire covered 4,531 acres and was 75 per cent contained. But both of these fire incidents are responsible for the destruction of 179 structures.

Scott Jalbert, chief of Cal Fire's San Luis Obispo Unit, said on Sunday, November 11 that the due to the dry condition and wind, "it's not over yet."

Hollywood celebrities such as singer Miley Cyrus and actor Gerard Butler have lost their residence in the raging California wildfire, while filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's home was affected by the minor smoke damage.

The Batman star Ben Affleck also posted the picture of the devastating wildfire on his social media profile and wrote, "My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims, their families, and those who have lost their homes."

Cyrus wrote on Twitter, "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and love of my life made it out safely and that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department."

Butler took to Twitter to spare a moment and wrote, "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters."