Scientists have discovered Earth's fourth most abundant mineral—calcium silicate perovskite, for the first time on the surface of the planet. The mineral has been found in a diamond formed deep in the Earth's mantle, reports Phys.org.

"Nobody has ever managed to keep this mineral stable at the Earth's surface," said Graham Pearson, a professor in the University of Alberta's Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and Canada Excellence Research Chair Laureate.

The scientists claim that calcium silicate perovskite is found deep inside Earth's mantle, at 700 kilometres as it is too unstable to exist on the surface. "Based on our findings, there could be as much as zetta tonnes of this perovskite in deep Earth," Pearson added.

He explained that one of the only ways to keep the mineral stable in the surface wil be to store it inside an indestructible and strong container like a diamond. The diamond from which the small bit of the mineral was recovered came from the Cullinan Mine in South Africa.

Pearson said that this mine has yielded some of the most expensive and most scientifically interesting diamonds in the world, including two of the largest diamonds in the British Crown Jewels.

He said this particular diamond would have sustained more than 24 billion pascals of pressure, which is equivalent to 240,000 atmospheres before it formed. Most diamonds are formed at a depth of about 150 to 200 km, whereas this diamond possibly originated at a depth of at least 700 km.

"Diamonds are really unique ways of seeing what's in the Earth," he said. "And the specific composition of the perovskite inclusion in this particular diamond very clearly indicates the recycling of oceanic crust into Earth's lower mantle. It provides fundamental proof of what happens to the fate of oceanic plates as they descend into the depths of the Earth."

Pearson referred to this latest discovery as "a nice illustration of how science work". He said: you build on theoretical predictions in this case from seismology and that once in a while you're able to make a clinching observation that really proves that the theory works."

In 2014, scientists made another major discovery by finding ringwoodite, which is the fifth most abundant mineral on this planet. The study proved that there are huge reservoirs of water in silicate rocks deep inside the mantle.