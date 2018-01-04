The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an agreement to facilitate border crossing between India and Myanmar.

The pact will facilitate regulation and harmonisation of already existing free movement rights for people residing in the border areas of both countries.

"It will also facilitate movement of people on the basis of valid passports and visas which will enhance economic and social interaction between the two countries," said an official statement.

This an enabling arrangement for movement of people across the India-Myanmar border. "It is expected to provide connectivity and enhance interaction of the people of northeastern states of India with the people of Myanmar.

"The agreement would give a boost to the economy of the northeast and allow us to leverage our geographical connections with Myanmar to boost trade and people-to-people ties," said the statement.

The agreement will safeguard the traditional rights of the largely tribal communities residing along the border which are accustomed to free movement across the land border.