Korean boy band BTS bagged the "daesang" or grand prize at the 27th Seoul Music Awards (SMA) held on January 25.

BTS edged out rival EXO for the award and thanked fans for their continued support of the group.

"ARMY! Thank you! My start was because of small things. I just liked music, or I wanted to express myself, or someone on stage looked cool. I think that the other six members were like that as well. That's brought us here today," said RM.

BTS also won a bonsang along with EXO, NU'EST W, Black Pink, Seventeen, BTOB, TWICE, Bolbbalgan4, GOT7, Red Velvet, Wanna One and Super Junior. EXO also won the Fandom School Award and Korean Wave Special Award.

IU won the Best Album Award for "Palette" while Yoon Jong Shin grabbed the Best Digital Song Award. Wanna One, Chungha, and Pristin took home the Rookie Awards.

BTS previously won the grand prize at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), Melon Music Awards and Golden Disc Awards.

RM told fans that "I think you may have started liking us because of small things too. Maybe because you came across a video by chance, or you liked our music, or you thought our performance was cool."

"Also, we talked recently about why we continue to perform and make music. The reason at the end is always all of you. Thank you for being the reason we can do this work. We'll try to be even a small bit of help for you in your life. Thank you, ARMY!" he added.

Other winners are:

OST Award – Ailee for "I Will Go to You Like the First Snow"

Band Award – iamnot

R&B Soul Award – Suran

TikTok Dance Performance Award – NCT 127

TikTok Dance Performance Award – MAMAMOO

Discovery of the Year Award – MONSTA X

Judge's Special Award – Spring Summer Fall Winter

Producer of the Year Award – Bang Shi Hyuk