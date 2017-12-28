TC Candler along with The Independent Critics has published the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces and 100 Most Beautiful Faces (for Men and Women category respectively). Around 40 countries are represented on the annual list and the winners are chosen based on intensive research conducted on the celebrity figure, the facial features and brand value.

A description from TC Candler states, "Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope... they are all embodied in a beautiful face. With those criteria in mind, TC Candler and the IC members select only 100 faces out of the approximately 90,000+ female and male celebrities."

100 Most Handsome Faces

Among the Korean stars, BTS V has topped the list of '100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017.' This, therefore, becomes another feather on BTS' cap, which is already flowing with accolades and appreciations.

Other Korean idols on the list are Sehun of EXO (No. 9), Jungkook of BTS (No. 13), Taeyang of Big Bang (No. 19), Jackson of GOT7 (No. 35), Kai of EXO (No. 38), Siwon of Super Junior (No. 40), Mingyu of Seventeen (No. 49), Jimin of BTS (No. 64), Mark of GOT7 (No. 70), Wonwoo of Seventeen (No. 72) and Taeyong of NCT 127 (No. 99). SHINee's Jonghyun, who passed away earlier this month in a tragic death, has secured the 27th spot.

Other Korean actors on the list are Nam Joo-hyuk (No. 23) and Lee Min-ho (No. 84). Also former EXO members Kris Wu and Luhan claimed 60th and 45th spot respectively.

100 Most Beautiful Faces

Among the ladies, Filipino-American actress, model and singer Liza Soberano claimed the numero uno spot, followed by French model Thylane Blondeau at No. 2. TWICE's Tzuyu claimed the third spot. Her band members Lisa, Jennie and Sana grabbed the 15th, 18th and 21st spot respectively.

Other Kpop idols on the list are Nana of After School (No. 5), Taeyeon of Girls' Generation (No. 40), Suzy of the disbanded MissA (No. 51), Irene of Red Velvet (No. 55), Jessica formerly of Girls' Generation (No. 69) and Joo Kyul-kyung of Pristin (No. 99)

Among the actresses, Lee Sung-kyung has been ranked 32 while Go Ara and Park Shin-hye were at 62 and 88 respectively.