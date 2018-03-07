BTS has smashed all records by becoming the fastest K-pop group music video to reach 300 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours for their song titled DNA. The music video of DNA also holds a record of the fastest time to reach each milestone all the way to 300 million views.

The song "DNA" was released on September 18, 2017 as the title track to BTS's latest mini album "Love Yourself: Her". DNA has become the Korean Boy Band's first track to enter Billboard's Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States, and successfully spent four weeks on the chart.

BTS has also won the Best Music Video Award for the music video of the song at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

There are only two other K-pop group music videos that have reached 300 million view mark so far. The list includes TWICE's TT that took 13 months and 28 days to make the record and BIGBANG's Fantastic Baby. With DNA, BTS has set a new record of only 5 months and 16 days.

Apart from those 300 million views, the song DNA has also garnered over 4.5 million likes on YouTube.