BTS's leader RM, also known as Namjoon, has undergone surgery for a deviated septum recently.

On February 5, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the news by saying, "It is true that RM received surgery. He recently got surgery and has now been discharged from the hospital. He will rest and focus on recovery for now."

A deviated septum is a condition in which the nasal septum that is the bone and cartilage that divide the nasal cavity of the nose in half is significantly moved off center, or crooked, making breathing difficult.

BTS is one of the leading K-pop groups in South Korea who has broken record after record nationally and globally with their songs and performance.

BTS has appeared in big international events such as American Music Awards and shows like "The Ellen Show", "The Late Night Show" and more.

BTS also has a strong fandom called 'BTS ARMY' who has been supporting the boy band through thick and thin.

With the recent news of their favourite band's leader suffering from injury, fans all over the world are distressed and extremely worried about their idol.

To support RM, fans have trended the hashtag #GetWellSoonNamjoon on Twitter, where they have sent loads of wishes for his speedy recovery.

Check out fans' tweets:

On February 4, RM shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, "Miss you all". Fans speculate that the picture was supposedly clicked in the hospital where his surgery was done.

BTS is comprised of seven members: Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga and V: The Series.

The group made their debut with "No more Dream" from their first single 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 13, 2013.