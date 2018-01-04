Korean boy band BTS continued their streak on Billboard Hot 100 with the remix version of the song "Mic Drop."

Billboard released the latest music charts for the week of January 6 which showed that "Mic Drop" placing at No. 82 on Billboard Hot 100, the fifth week that it's been on the chart since it was released on December 6 last year where it debuted on the chart at No. 28.

BTS' album "Love Yourself: Her" placed at No. 106 on the Billboard 200 chart, rising from No. 141 last week. This is the 12th week that album charted on Billboard 200 where it peaked at No. 7 last year.

On the World Albums chart, "Love Yourself: Her" is No. 1, its 15th week on the chart, followed by EXO's "Universe: Winter Special Album" at No. 2, BTS' "You Never Walk Alone" at No. 5 and BTS' "Wings" at No. 6.

Seventeen's "Teen, Age" is No. 10 while EXO's "The War" is No. 11 followed by GOT7's "7 for 7" at No. 13, Black Pinks' "Square Two" at No. 14 and Jonghyun's "Jonghyun The Collection Story Op. 2" at No. 15.

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM talked about his collaboration with Fall Out Boy.

"My friend called me and said that the song was playing on 'Infinite Challenge.' They said, 'I'm watching it right now and I heard your voice.' I was surprised. Thank you for playing it," RM said on a V Live broadcast on January 3.

Fall Out Boy released a remix version of "Champion" which featured RM was released on December 15.

"I don't know the specific details, but I think they heard the collaboration I did with Wale on 'Change' because the lyrics of 'Champion' are an extension of 'Change.' I think maybe somehow their agency or the band members heard 'Change,'" RM said.

He added, "So they said 'We have this song and we want to remix it,' and said they wanted me to rap and feature in it. They chose me and said they wanted me to feature in it. Fall Out Boy is really famous and everyone knows their songs like 'Centuries' and 'The Phoenix.'"