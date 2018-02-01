Korean boy band BTS, Wanna One's center Kang Daniel, actress Kim Tae Ri, actor Yang Se Jong and film director Jeong Ka-young have made it to Forbes Korea's annual 2030 Power Leaders list this year.

The magazine selected five persons each aged 20 to 39 who are outstanding and influential in the fields of Art and Classics, Fashion and Beauty, Entertainment, IT and Tech, Bio and Healthcare, and Finance and Venture Capital.

The five celebrities were chosen as Power Leaders in the entertainment category. The list is similar to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list.

Kim Tae Ri rose to fame through the film "The Handmaiden" released in 2016. Her role won her the best new actress award at the 16th Director's Cut Awards, 25th Buil Film Awards, 17th Busan Film Critics Awards, 37th Blue Dragon Film Awards, 17th Women in Film Korea Festival and 8th Korean Film Reporters Association Awards (KOFRA).

"I didn't become a star overnight. Before I met director Park Chan Wook in 2014, there was a period of six years that no one knows about except for me," she said.

BTS debuted in 2013 and steadily rose to fame. Last year, they went on to win the Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. The idol group have more than 12 million followers on Twitter and popular in Korea and abroad.

Their song "Mic Drop" featuring Desiigner has stayed on the Billboard 100 for nine straight weeks, setting a record for a K-pop group.

Critic Jeong Duk Hyun said BTS have established themselves as a global K-pop icon in 2017 with a solid fandom.

Korean boy band Wanna One's Kang Daniel is included. He became known when he appeared as contestant on the survival audition program "Produce 101" Season 2 last year. He ranked first and debuted as center of Wanna One last August. He is an endorser of several products.

Actor Yang Se Jong is enjoying success after he appeared on "Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim" in 2016. His other TV projects were "Saimdang, Light's Diary," "Duel" and "Degree of Love."