Korean boy band BTS took home the "daesang," or grand prize, on the second day of the 32nd Golden Disc Awards held on January 11 at Ilsan Kintex in Goyang, South Korea.

The idol group won the award for "Love Yourself: Her," their fifth mini-album that was released last September. The battle for the daesang was between BTS and EXO but BTS triumphed in the end.

"More than anything, ARMY is always, always supporting and loving us, and I think that's why we've been able to achieve this. So while I don't know how far we'll go, I think I want to always be together with you. Thank you so much. Starting from today, we'll work hard to make great memories this year too. We're always grateful," said Jimin when BTS accepted the award.

J-Hope said, "Now that we've received this great award, the records and accomplishments we achieved in 2017 suddenly feel real."

This is the first time that BTS won the grand prize at the Golden Disc Awards.

According to a report, "Love Yourself: Her" sold 1.49 million copies to get the highest score under GDA rules while EXO's "The War" sold 1.08 million copies to place second.

Judges also chose BTS over EXO. BTS got a score of 290 out of 300 from 30 experts while EXO got 211. Also, 26 of the 30 judges chose BTS.

As for the disc bonsang, the winners are TWICE, GOT7, Seventeen, NU'EST W, MONSTA X, Hwang Chi Yeol, TWICE, Taeyeon, Girls' Generation, EXO, BTS and Super Junior.

EXO and TWICE bagged the Ceci Asia Icon Award and EXO also won the Genie Music Popularity Award and Global Popularity Award.

Ailee won the Best Original Soundtrack for the song "I Will Go to You Like the First Snow" that was used for the popular Korean drama "Goblin."