Needless to say, K-Pop boy group Bangtan Boys or BTS are receiving lots of love across the world, thanks to their 'Love Yourself' series of albums and particularly the track 'IDOL.' The track has earned 11th place in Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, South Korean prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon has also professed his love for BTS.

Also noted by Soompi, BTS's "IDOL" track recently took the 11th spot in Billboard's Hot 100 chart, for the week ending on September 8. This is the boy group's second highest ranking on the Hot 100 chart. "Fake Love" secured the 10th spot on the chart in June, this year.

"IDOL" has had 24.4 million streams in its first week of release in the United States, during the week ending on August 30. In the same week, the chart-topping song also secured the first position on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, with 43,000 downloads.

Also noted by website Soompi, the 41st and current Prime Minister of South Korea, Lee Nak-yeon told Edaily on September 4, "I marvel everyday at the fact that youth all over the world are so passionate about BTS's music regardless of language or culture. I don't fully understand the world of BTS's music, but I do know that I love BTS very much. I hope that BTS continues to grow as musicians that are loved by youth everywhere."

As for BTS's double Billboard record, the Prime Minister tweeted, "BTS's second time at No. 1 on Billboard this year. The only artists to top Billboard twice in one year are superstars like The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra. So proud of BTS."

This comes a day after the office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in send a congratulatory message to BTS on Twitter. For topping Billboard 200 chart a second time, with 'Love Yourself: Answer.' The message read, "Huge congratulations to @BTS_twt on topping the @billboard 200 for a second time! #ARMY @USBTSARMY #얼쑤좋다 #지화자좋다." As 'Love Yourself: Tear' reached top spot.

As of this moment, the music video for BTS's "IDOL" has garnered over 131 million views on Youtube's ibighit channel. The group also recently released a thrilling dance practice video for the track on Youtube's official channel for BTS, BANGTANTV.