FC Barcelona pair Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho struck late goals as Brazil recovered from a slow start to beat Russia 3-0 in their international friendly here.

Inter Milan defender Miranda also scored with a second-half header at the recently refurbished Luzhniki Stadium on Friday, which will host the Word Cup final on July 15, reports Xinhua.

Brazil began with Juventus winger Douglas Costa on the left side of attack and Coutinho in a central role in the absence of injured talisman Neymar.

After a first half in which Brazil dominated possession without posing a major threat in attack, the visitors emerged from the break with greater creativity and incision.

Miranda made the breakthrough by blasting a close-range shot into the top of the net after goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saved a bullet Thiago Silva header.

Paulinho missed a golden chance to double Brazil's lead minutes later when he failed to beat Akinfeev from five yards following a mazy Coutinho run.

The former Guangzhou Evergrande player made amends almost immediately, winning a penalty after being dragged down by Aleksandr Golovin.

Coutinho sent Akinfeev the wrong way to net his ninth goal in 33 international appearances.

Paulinho then joined in on the act by heading in after a pinpoint Willian cross from the right.

Russia's best chance came 12 minutes from time when Anton Zabolotny deftly chipped Alisson before Thiago Silva headed off the line. (IANS)