Brad Pitt has recently celebrated his 55th birthday. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star has also finally signed a custody deal with Angelina Jolie. However, as per a shocking claim, Brad Pitt's eldest children are reportedly not too pleased with him and do not even wish to see him in future.

It was back in September 2016, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage. Their separation got a lot of media coverage due to their involvement in the film industry. During their divorce proceedings, the custody of their six children remained the main focus. However, earlier this month, both Brad and Angelina finalized some sort of custody agreement for their six children.

But as per a recent claim, Brad Pitt's children are not too happy with him. As reported by RadarOnline, Brad Pitt's eldest kids — Maddox, Pax, and Zahara never want to see him.

"It's not the big win that Brad was hoping for. He's getting the joint physical and legal custody he asked for, but there are contingencies," an unverified insider alleged. "His eldest kids never want to see Dad, and that hurts him. They're on Angie's side — and always have been."

As per the alleged report, Brad Pitt's eldest children have spent most of their time with their mother Angelina Jolie during their entire divorce battle. But as per an earlier report, a judge ordered Jolie to let Brad have more time with the children.

"These three kids are at the age where they can decide things for themselves. Brad is left hoping they come to see him out of their own free will," the insider further alleged.

It was recently reported by Us Weekly that Brad had his five children with him on his birthday in Los Angeles.

"Brad had the kids overnight — all but [eldest] Maddox — which was incredibly significant because it was the first time since the custody deal was recently reached."

As of now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's reps have not commented on RadarOnline's claims. There are chances that these claims will turn out to be nothing but yet another fabricated news about their private lives.