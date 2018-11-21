Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently in the midst of one of the most-talked-about divorce proceedings in the entertainment industry. As per earlier reports, Brad and Angelina's divorce battle will be decided in December after a private judge will look into their case.

However, as per the latest report, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star has apparently reached out to his estranged wife to settle their differences out of the court.

In September 2016, Brad and Angelina mutually announced that they are headed for a divorce. Ever since then, they both are struggling with the custody of their six children. As per reports, Angelina Jolie wishes to have a sole custody, whereas Brad Pitt is looking to find a way to have a joint custody.

The legal war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is widely covered in the last few months. The Oscar-winning stars have reportedly agreed in January 2017 to seal all court documents in their divorce case after the LA County Department of Children and Family Services reportedly cleared the Fight Club movie actor of all child abuse allegations.

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," it was stated at that time.

However, the divorce proceedings between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are taking longer than usual and earlier this month, it was reported that a private judge will look into this matter.

However, a source recently revealed to Us Weekly that Brad wishes to end the war with his former wife Angelina as he has made a desperate plea to her to settle their custody battle without going through the trial.

"He reached out hoping to persuade Angie that the hearing will cause lasting psychological damage to their children," the insider revealed. "There will be no winners, no matter what the judge decides."

But a source close to By The Sea movie director insists that the both Brad and Angelina are "working together to reach a settlement outside of court."

Both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are busy focusing on their respective acting career and taking time from their busy lives to spend more time with their six children. As of now, Brad and Angelina's reps have not confirmed the news that Brad reportedly reached out to Angelina to settle their divorce out of court.