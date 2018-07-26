Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's personal lives are again on the radar. Angelina Jolie's estranged husband is currently busy shooting "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with Leonardo Di Caprio and spending some quality time with his six children. But there are few reports that recently claimed the actor secretly got married to Jennifer Aniston. However, the news was soon debunked.

According to the latest issue of an Australian magazine, Jennifer Aniston was recently spotted flaunting a ring on her wedding finger. Her friends were left buzzing that she and Pitt finally had a secret wedding. The magazine further asserted that Jen still has to confirm the real reason behind the ring.

"There's mounting talk that Jen and Brad may have gotten hitched in secret and this is her wedding ring. She's being very coy about it all, but word is she and Brad are very much in love again, and they decided to do something utterly romance and elope," a so-called insider is quoted as saying.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in September 2016. Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston announced her separation with Justin Theroux. Many fans speculated that since Brad and Jen both are single, they are allowed to date each other. Although the sentiments here are correct since their individual divorce is not finalized, they legally cannot marry anyone at this point.

The Australian publication, however, asserted that as of now, Brad and Jen have only spiritually marriage and "If they've gone and gotten married... it wouldn't come as the biggest shock in the world to those who know them both."

E! Online confirmed that Jen is indeed moving on from Theroux as she prepares herself for her next film with Adam Sandler. There's nothing going on between her and Pitt. The marriage claims are "made-up" by several supposed insiders.

It was not long ago when the rumours surfaced that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary by getting married again. The absurd report from InTouch claimed that Pitt and Aniston seemingly got married on their 18th wedding anniversary. The claims were soon debunked and their representative assured everyone that Brad and Jennifer are not seeing each other.