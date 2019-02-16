Brad Pitt shocked his fans around the world after he attended former wife, Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party recently. He arrived at the event, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

According to Hollywoowd Life, the 55-year-old actor hopes this meet-up will shape a fresh bond with the former Friends actress. A source said: "Brad [Pitt] felt good seeing Jennifer [Aniston] again and spending time with her at her birthday party."

"Brad has done a lot of work on himself since being in a relationship with her, so he feels like a different guy. He also still has a lot of love for Jen, his [first] ex-wife. He hopes attending her birthday party may be the start of a new beginning in their journey together. He is trying to keep an open mind about everything," the insider added.

"Brad is in a great place and wants to share his life with people he cares about and to become friends with Jen again would be a big win for him. It's really cool that he can mend fences, and as he gets older, he wants to be in a place where everything is good, and being friends with Jen again and having that friendship again is very important to him," the source shared.

Meanwhile, Jennifer had previously admitted she is completely at peace with her split from Brad, 10 years after their separation. She told CBS News in January 2015: "I don't find it painful, though. I think it's a narrative that follows you because it's an interesting headline. It's more of a media-driven topic."

At that time, Jennifer even revealed that they still talk – although not on a regular basis. She shared: "We've exchanged good wishes and all that sort of stuff to each other. But it's not a constant thing."