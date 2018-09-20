Speculations are rife that George Clooney is getting involved in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce drama. The 57-year-old actor apparently wants to solve issues between the two.

According to Grazia, Clooney cares for the former couple and hopes his involvement will bring some positive outcome. An alleged source said: "George has secretly kept in close contact with Brad throughout this ordeal. In recent weeks, however, he has reached out to Angelina personally in the hope that he could talk some sense into her."

Clooney told Jolie to "do the right thing and get her legal team to settle the divorce amicably without any further mud-slinging."

"George is closer to Brad, but he cares about both of them and will do anything to make things right. So far it seems to be falling on deaf ears, as Ange is still adamant about fighting this now that she has a new legal team by her side," the insider added. "George is hoping that he can get Ange to see the light, and she and Brad can reach an amicable agreement that suits both of them — and the kids."

However, Gossip Cop notes, this is simply not true.

Clooney and Pitt are longtime friends who worked together in Ocean's 11 in 2001. In September 2016, when Jolie announced her divorce from Pitt, Clooney admitted he was shocked by the news.

"I feel very sorry then," he told to a CNN reporter. "That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family. It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that."

He then added: "This is the first I've heard of it."

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actress had talked about the "difficult time" that she and her family had been going through. During an interview with BBC World News. Angelina said: "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time. We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation," Angelina added. "My whole, my family...we've all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children...and my focus is on finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."