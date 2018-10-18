Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are few steps away from finalising their divorce proceedings as the evaluations on their children have officially begun.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally taken another step in their divorce proceedings. As per a report by People, the former couple has begun child custody evaluations as their court-appointed evaluator listed his qualifications in acquired court documents.

As per a specialist, who is not involved with Brad and Angelina's divorce proceedings, usually court does not wish to take a side, so that's where child custody evaluators come into the scene. The court has appointed Dr Stan Katz as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's child parenting plan evaluator.

"He'll do an investigation, interview the parents and children individually and he'll interview the children with the parents. He'll also interview what are called collateral sources: grandparents, school teachers, doctors, those types of people."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once the embodiment of love in the entertainment industry. But after spending more than a decade together, the couple announced in 2016 that they are heading for a separation, that ultimately lead to their divorce proceedings. Ever since then, multiple reports have surfaced about their private lives.

In July this year, a judge ordered a detailed schedule for Brad Pitt to spend some quality time with his children. Even after heading separate ways, Angelina has always tried to work things out between the kids and Brad. The Academy Award-winning actress worked to achieve reinstatement for them. In August, Brad and Angelina mutually agreed to continue their interim child custody agreement.

The family law specialist further explains that the filing of the documents suggests that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce is moving along.

"So now, the evaluator is touching base with the judge, saying 'I will complete my report and answer the questions you asked me to answer,'" Mindel explains. "That means the divorce is moving along, because [Jolie and Pitt] cannot agree on something with regard to the parenting plan – whether it's legal issues, medical issues, education, and/or where the children are on any particular day."

After the completing of the evaluation, it will reportedly be a matter of time until a permanent custody order will put in order and after two years of a divorce battle, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can move on with their lives.