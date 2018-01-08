After almost two years, boy group iKon is all set for a comeback. Their agency YG Entertainment confirmed on Saturday that the seven-member group is working on their comeback album 'Return.' The launch date and the album details are yet to be announced. Fans are already on cloud nine after the comeback announcement.

Meanwhile, the boys teased their fans with a new teaser video on Sunday. The one-minute video showed the boys in different locations with Bobby's husky narration in the background. "Should we have to stick on to the things that just pass by in our life without notice? These things are here to disappear and going after it means we will end up losing ourselves!" the narration begins.

"We feel alive when we dream things when we sing when we dance... And if we have to live this life again all over, will we have the excitement that we felt the very first time, will we live the life just like before... Well, nothing seems to have changed, it's just the time that has swept us away... We all exist in the same place... And we return," the voice concluded.

iKon, which consists of seven members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, Bobby, B.I, Donghyuk, Ju-ne and Chanwoo, released their first studio album 'Welcome Back' in 2015 with hits such as 'Dumb & Dumber' and 'Rhythm Ta.' The album was a commercial success selling 260,000 copies in Asia, and the songs sold 4.8 million copies worldwide. In its year-end annual Gaon Chart, the album reportedly sold a total of 117,483 copies. Following that, the boys released two more singles—'#WYD' and 'New Kids: Begin.' Later, the boys started concentrating on their first Asia tour drawing more than 323,000 fans in Japan.